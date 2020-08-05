Report: Fulham want Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon on loan

According to the Telegraph, Fulham are interested in bringing Tottenham Hotspur’s left-back Ryan Sessegnon back to Craven Cottage, but they will have to settle for a loan deal to have a chance of landing the 20-year-old.

The England youth international joined Spurs for £25 million last summer but struggled with injuries and wasn’t trusted by boss Jose Mourinho.





Barcelona are also keen on Sessegnon as his ability to also play in attack and his huge potential have caught their attention.

However, the youngster wants to play regularly in order to have a chance of playing in next summer’s European Championship, and he would be open to a return to Fulham.

The Cottagers sealed an immediate return to the Premier League last night after beating Brentford 2-1 in the finals of the Championship playoffs, and having their former star back will help boost their survival chances next term.

Sessegnon scored 16 league goals and assisted eight others two years ago, helping Fulham to the top-flight and emerging as Championship Player of the Season.

While he scored just two goals and registered six assists in 35 EPL games the following season, Spurs were ready to take the punt on him.

He played just six league games in 2019-20 and will be hoping to get his career back on track at a place where he made 120 appearances for the first team after coming through the academy.