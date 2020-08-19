Report: Fulham want Bournemouth striker and Tottenham Hotspur target Callum Wilson

According to The Telegraph, Fulham have joined Tottenham Hotspur and co. in the pursuit of Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

The 28-year-old is keen to remain in the English top-flight following the Cherries relegation, and Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on him.





Fulham relied heavily on Aleksandar Mitrovic last term, with the Serbian starting 40 Championship games.

Manager Scott Parker wants to boost his striking ranks and he wants to add Wilson to his squad as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The England international brings top-flight experience to the table and guarantees goals when presented with opportunities.

Spurs want him as a back-up to Harry Kane, but Wilson wants to play regularly and could fancy his chances of getting frequent game time at Craven Cottage.

He won’t come cheap, though, as Bournemouth are determined to get the best prices for their most-prized players despite relegation.

Wilson has 40 Premier League goals for his side over the last five campaigns, and Fulham could do with such a quality addition.

More suitors could still emerge for his signature going forward this summer, and Parker’s side will have to convince both player and Bournemouth with juicy offers.