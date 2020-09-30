Report: Fulham interested in Chelsea midfielder and West Ham United target Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to The Daily Telegraph, Fulham are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a season-long loan, but any move may depend on whether or not they can sign defenders on permanent deals.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is open to letting him leave temporarily before the transfer window shuts, but his options may be limited.





West Ham United are also keen on the England international, and are among a number of clubs that have shown a strong interest, but they have been scared by his £150,000-a-week wages and injury record.

While Lampard has insisted that Loftus-Cheek is as “fit as a fiddle”, the Hammers have reservations.

The 24-year-old needs to play regularly this term to have a chance of forcing his way into manager Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad ahead of next summer’s European Championships, and he will get that opportunity at Fulham or West Ham.

Villa were also keen but have signed his teammate Ross Barkley instead.

Scott Parker’s side needs to make quality additions to their squad if they are to escape relegation this season following a woeful start to the campaign, and RLC’s versatility could come handy.

West Ham also need to add more creativity to their midfield, and the Chelsea man can provide plenty of that when fit.