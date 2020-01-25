Report: Everton are in advanced talks to sign Matias Vecino

According to journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, Everton are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Inter Milan midfielder Matis Vecino in the January transfer window.
The 28-year-old joined Inter in 2017 and has made 88 appearances for the club in all competitions. This season, he has made 10 starts in Serie A, scoring one goal and providing two assists.
The 41-times capped Uruguayan international could be allowed to leave the club this month as Inter are reportedly close to signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.
Schira claims that Everton have submitted a bid in the region of €15M (£12.6m), but Inter are demanding a value of around €20M. Everton are willing to offer him a long-term contract that will keep him at Goodison Park till 2024.
#Everton are in advanced talks with #Inter to close Mathias #Vecino. Toffees have offered €15M, but Inter ask more (€20M). For him is ready a contract until 2024. #transfers #EFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 25, 2020
Vecino has been targeted by a host of Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. However, it seems, Everton are leading the race for his signature, and an agreement can be reached between the two clubs.
The Toffees are also looking to bolster their forward line and Carlo Ancelotti has earmarked Brazilian striker Everton Soares as a potential option.