Report: Everton and Tottenham target Matias Vecino waiting for ‘concrete proposals’

Inter Milan are likely to be one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window, with the Serie A giants expected to be involved in several transfers this month.
The Nerazzurri are reportedly looking to sign Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses this month, and are looking to offload some of the players to make room for new arrivals.
One of the players who could leave the club this month is Matias Vecino.
Earlier this week, Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Tancredi Palmeri reported that Everton had contacted Inter over a possible move for the Uruguayan international.
Also, FC Inter News claimed yesterday that Everton remains the ”most credible option” for the 28-year-old midfielder who has dropped down the pecking order under Antonio Conte.
The Toffees could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur. Earlier this week, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have made a late entry and have agreed a deal for him.
Now, Calciomercato has an update on the midfielder. The report claims that Vecino is ‘on stand-by waiting for concrete proposals’.
Inter Milan would accept an offer in the region of €18-20m (£17m) and it remains to be seen whether Everton or Tottenham make a concrete approach for him this month, although both the clubs have other priorities.