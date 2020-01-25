Nicolo Schira: Everton close in on double deals for Everton Soares and Matias Vecino

According to journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, Everton are closing in on double deals for Everton Soares and Matias Vecino in the January transfer window.
He claims that the Toffees are looking to finalise the deals for the two players, and that talks are ongoing at the moment.
All confirmed! #Everton want to close for #Everton (Gremio) and #Vecino (Inter). Talks ongoing. #transfers #EFC https://t.co/ICwyDYwws3
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 24, 2020
Vecino has been targeted by a host of Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Toffees remained the ”most credible option” for the 28-year-old midfielder who has dropped down the pecking order under Antonio Conte.
Last week, FC Inter News claimed that Inter Milan would accept an offer in the region of €18-20m (£17m) for the midfielder. With Christian Eriksen close to signing for Inter Milan, the Serie A giants are ready to offload the midfielder.
Schira also claims that the Toffees are close to signing Brazilian striker Everton Soares this month.
Earlier this week, Daily Star (h/t Zero Hora) reported that Everton are close to sealing the signing of Soares.
Everton have been in touch with the Brazilian club over a move for the forward with Carlo Ancelotti eyeing a £30 million deal. Although Schira hasn’t disclosed the particulars of the deal, it seems both the clubs are close to reaching an agreement for the 23-year-old striker.
He has been one of the consistent performers for Gremio in the Brazilian top flight and impressed during the Copa America this summer.