Report: Everton and West Ham want Callum Wilson

According to reports from The Sun, Everton have joined Chelsea, Leicester City and West Ham in the race to sign Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson this summer.
One of the areas where the Toffees would be hoping to bolster in the summer is the strike department. They are looking to bring in a new striker ahead of next season, and have targeted Wilson.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has performed well under Marco Silva this season. However, both Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse have been disappointing and are set to leave the club.
The report now claims that Everton are eyeing a move for the Bournemouth striker to solve their issues. With West Ham and Leicester also in the hunt, Everton will have to pull off a real coup to lure him to Goodison Park.
The 27-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 24 Premier League games this season. He would allegedly cost around £40 million for any club, and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees pay that sum for him.