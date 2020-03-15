Report: Everton and Tottenham want Joe Hugill

Everton are showing keen interest in signing Joe Hugill from Sunderland. However, the Toffees are likely to face strong competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
According to reports from The Sun, Spurs remain favourites to sign the 16-year-old who has caught the eye after an impressive spell for Sunderland.
The youngster has forced his way into the Under-23 side for the Black Cats already and has made two appearances in Premier League 2.
The report claims that a number of clubs are vying for his signature, including Spurs and Everton. The Toffees are keen to sign him as they look to bolster their youth ranks.
However, Spurs are currently in pole position to secure the youngster’s signature. It has been reported that one of the club’s top scouts Ian Broomfield was sent to watch Hugill last week.
The youngster must stay calm and continue his progress at Sunderland. It will be very difficult for him to reject a move to either Everton or Tottenham, but he must be very patient as he is yet to break into Sunderland’s senior side.
Hugill could see Everton as an ideal fit. Hugill could be optimistic about his future and could join the Toffees, as the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Mason Holgate have all progressed from the youth ranks and are now playing regularly in the Premier League.