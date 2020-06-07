Report: Celtic and Sunderland want Lyndon Dykes

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic and Sunderland are among the clubs interested in signing Lyndon Dykes from Livingston in the summer transfer window.

Rangers are also reported to be interested in the striker, while Middlesbrough, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley are claimed to have made enquires about the 24-year-old.

The report has claimed that although Sunderland are in the hunt for the 6ft 2in striker, the League One club’s financial issue could affect them.

The Daily Mail has further added that Scottish Premiership club Livingston want £2 million as transfer fee for Dykes.

Celtic are favourites?

While playing in England or for Rangers must be quite tempting for Dykes, the striker is likely to pick Celtic.

True, the 24-year-old will have to fight for his place in manager Neil Lennon’s starting lineup, but the striker will have the chance to make history next season.

The Glasgow giants are aiming to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row next season, and the chance to go into the history books could be very tempting for Dykes.

According to WhoScored, the striker scored nine goals in 25 Scottish Premiership matches and scored one goal in two Scottish League Cup ties for Livingston this season.