Rangers linked with Jonson Clarke-Harris

Rangers are interested in signing Jonson Clarke-Harris as a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos.

The 26-year-old has done well for Peterborough United, scoring 27 goals for the League One club this season.





Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers, and Clarke-Harris could be a viable option to replace him.

Football Insider claims that Rangers are currently laying the groundwork for a summer move.

SL View: Potential Morelos replacement

Clarke-Harris has shown that he has the quality to step up just like former Peterborough striker Ivan Toney and a move to Rangers could be ideal for him.

The Scottish outfit will be able to offer him the platform to play at a higher level and also experience European football as well.

Morelos has been a key player for Steven Gerrard over the last couple of seasons, and Rangers must look to replace him properly if he leaves the club.

That said, the Colombian is more than a goalscorer for the Scottish side, and Gerrard will need to consider how he replaces his overall contribution to the team.

Clarke-Harris may replace his goals, but the Peterborough forward is not as complete as the Colombian in terms of skill set.

