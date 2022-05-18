Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Who Will Win the Europa League Final?

The Europa League final is upon us, and the stage is set for Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt to battle it out in Seville on Wednesday evening.
While Frankfurt are ever so slightly favoured in the markets, we think Rangers are somewhat underestimated given the scalps they have claimed this season. The ‘Gers have already defeated two of Germany’s top four this campaign, and will be making their first appearance in a European final in 16 years.
Who Will Win the Europa League Final?
Here at SportsLens, we are truly excited for this European showdown – both of these teams have been exceptional this campaign and it should be an enthralling encounter.
While Frankfurt are favoured as mentioned, we are predicting a famous Rangers win to clinch only their second European title ever. The Scots have shown too much grit, tenacity and determination to let it slip in the final, and we think they have the resolve to see it through.
Frankfurt have been woeful in the Bundesliga as of late, and while their European form has been hugely contrasting, they are winless in their last eight domestic games. This isn’t the sort of form you want to carry into a European final, which is why we are predicting Rangers to clinch glory.
Rangers vs Frankfurt Prediction
We have decided what we think will happen on Wednesday night, and that is for Rangers to win in extra time.
We really believe this one will go the distance – there is little to no difference in quality and desire which is why these two are meeting in the final, but we think Rangers might just edge it with a dramatic extra time win.
They have shown on more than one occasion this season that they are capable of seeing games through even when it seems unlikely, and while Frankfurt are clearly a difficult team to beat given they have drawn six out of their last nine matches, there is something special about Rangers’ run that deserves an accolade at the end of it all.
Europa League Final Prediction: Rangers to Win in Extra Time @ 12/1 with 888Sport
Europa League Final Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|27/20
|Rangers
|41/20
|Draw
|49/20
Take a look and claim some of the best bookmaker free bets.
