Glen Kamara in talks with Rangers regarding a new deal

Rangers midfielder Glenn Kamara is in talks with the Scottish Premiership club regarding a new deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder has two years left on his current contract, and he claims that talks over a new deal could advance over the summer.





He said (via Daily Record): “There’s been some talks. The season’s been good – obviously, we’ve just become champions.

“It’s been a success so far. I still have two years left on my contract, and there’s still time over the summer to see what will happen.”

Rangers signed the midfielder for a fee of around £50,000 from Dundee FC, and he has proven to be an exceptional bargain for the Ibrox outfit.

Kamara helped Rangers win the title this season and has established himself as a key player for manager Steven Gerrard.

Rangers fans will certainly hope that the club can agree a new contract with the midfielder in the coming months.

Kamara was recently involved in controversy during the Europa League clash against Sparta Prague, with an opposition player subjecting him to racist abuse.

However, he has rightly received plenty of support from the club and is clearly extremely well thought of at Ibrox.

Read: How Steven Gerrard reacted to 22-year-old’s omission from England squad.