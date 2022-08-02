Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are taking a look ahead to Monday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 6.56/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With combined total odds of roughly 6.56/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield returns of around £328!

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

Cambridge United vs Millwall: YES @ 4/5 on bet365

Cambridge United host Millwall in the opening round of the EFL Cup this evening, with both teams coming into the cup tie on the back with victories in their opening games.

Millwall of the Championship beat Stoke City on the opening day, and will be expected to carry on their wining start as they face League One Cambridge United.

Despite the league difference between the two, Cambridge United will be confident they can pull off what would be a cup shock.

We’re backing BTTS YES.

Benfica vs Midtjylland: YES @ 6/5 on bet365

Our next leg comes from the UEFA Champions League qualification stages between Benfica of Portugal and Midtjylland of Norway.

The hosts come into the game as heavy favourites but Midtjylland will be keen to keep their Champions League group stage hunt alive.

Despite being clear favourites, we’re backing BTTS YES in this qualification game.

Royale Union SG vs Rangers: NO @ 10/11 on bet365

Our final game pits beaten Europa League finalists, Rangers, against a Champions League newbie from Belarus, Royale Union SG.

Royale Union SG secured their place in their first ever UEFA Champions League tie by finishing second in the league last season, but may find their first venture in Europe’s elite a tough one. They’ve scored just one goal in their last three competitive games, and their struggles may continue into this one.

Rangers will be keen to ensure they don’t make a meal of this tie, as anything other than progression will be seen as a failure by the Rangers fans.

We’re backing BTTS NO, but expect bodies on the line for Royale Union SG.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 6.56/1 on bet365