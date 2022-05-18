Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 25/1 Europa League Final Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Europa League draws to a close on Wednesday night, and we’re taking a look ahead to the fixture by putting together our very own bet builder with a total combined odds of 25/1 on Virgin Bet.

Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet Builder Tips

Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet Builder Tips Explained

Kicking off our bet builder, we are predicting a tight, tense affair which may well go the distance.

Six out of Frankfurt’s last nine games have ended in a share of the spoils, highlighting just how hard they are to beat while also exposing their inability to take the game to their opponents.

Despite this, they have recorded some hugely contrasting results in Europe when comparing it to their league form, and they present an opponent who can hurt you at the unlikeliest of moments.

Rangers have also shown their determination and grit in previous rounds, and certainly won’t go into this tie believing they are underdogs.

We are predicting a narrow, cagey 1-1 draw in normal time.

Kemar Roofe to Score First @ 4/1 with Virgin Bet

We are going one better by predicting who the first goalscorer may be.

While Kemar Roofe is yet be declared fully fit, he has made the trip with the squad to Seville and is expected to return in time for the final. With Alfredo Morales still ruled out, he represents Rangers main danger up front.

The Jamaican has scored 16 goals this season, including two in the Europa League with one coming in their crucial win over Braga in the quarter-finals. We are tipping him to turn up on the big occasion and notch in the first goal here.

Europa League Bet Builder – 25/1 @ Virgin Bet

