Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Who Are the Favourites to Win the Europa League?

With Rangers and Frankfurt battling it out for European glory on Wednesday night, we’re taking a look at who bookmakers and experts are tipping to win the Europa League

So, who is down as the favourite when these two meet in Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium?

Who is the Favourite in Rangers versus Eintracht Frankfurt?

Bookmakers have the Germans down as slight favourites for the final despite their woeful domestic record as of late.

Eintracht are currently priced at 27/20 on 888Sport, while Rangers are valued at 41/20.

We think Rangers are slightly underestimated here – they have already toppled two of Germany’s top four in Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig to get to this point, and Frankfurt are much further back in the table in 11th place having not claimed a win in eight matches.

Despite this, Frankfurt have claimed huge scalps in this competition and have looked a different team in Europe, defeating tournament favourites Barcelona and West Ham on their journey to the final.

Europa League Final Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Eintracht Frankfurt 27/20 Rangers 41/20 Draw 49/20

What is the Likeliest Outcome of the Europa League Final?

This is a seemingly impossible question to try and answer.

Both of these sides have shown they are capable of winning a European title this season. Frankfurt’s domestic form is somewhat deceiving – they have shown time and time again that this matters not when it comes to knockout competition.

We do however have a slight inkling that Rangers might go on and clinch a first European title in 50 years. Their journey has been nothing short of spectacular, and John Lundstram’s 80th minute winner in the semi-final set off one the best atmospheres in recent memory.

There is something special about their run given they were in the third division of Scottish football ten years ago, and we think falling at the last hurdle would be a cruel end to what should be a fairytale conclusion.

