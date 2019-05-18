Rangers keen on Derby’s Max Lowe

Rangers are looking to sign the Derby County full back Max Lowe on loan next season.
According to Daily Record, Gerrard has already contacted his former international teammate Frank Lampard regarding the potential transfer.
It will be interesting to see if the Ibrox outfit can pull this off.
Lowe could prove to be a superb signing for the Scottish side next season, especially on a loan deal.
The transfer will improve them and leave more funds to strengthen the other areas of the squad.
Gerrard has already picked up some bargains in Jones, Hastie and Davis this summer. It looks like he is keen to wrap up the Lowe deal as well.
The young defender is quite highly rated at the Championship club and they are not prepared to sell him. However, Lampard could be willing to loan him out in order to aid his development.
Lowe is more likely to start regularly at Rangers and that can only help him as a player.
The 22-year-old is a top quality talent and Gerrard could help him take the next step in his development.
Meanwhile, Aberdeen are thought to be keen on the player as well this summer.