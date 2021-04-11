PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has asked Harry Kane his plans if Tottenham Hotspur fail to qualify for the next UCL

According to French outlet TF1, Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has held a recent telephone conversation with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to find out what he wants for the rest of his career, especially if the North London outfit do not qualify for next season’s Champions League.

– Leonardo suit de près la situation de Messi, en fin de contrat au Barça en juin prochain – Pochettino a appelé personnellement Harry Kane pour connaître ses envies pour la suite de sa carrière, notamment si Tottenham ne se qualifie pas pour la prochaine LDC (@JulienMaynard) pic.twitter.com/aIbl6GtBML — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) April 11, 2021

The Athletic claimed yesterday that the England international will push for an exit this summer if Spurs fail to secure Champions League qualification.

Sportslens View

A reunion with Pochettino could be on the cards if that happens, and PSG are one of the few clubs that can afford to meet the transfer demands of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy right now.

Jose Mourinho’s men are currently seventh in the Premier League table with eight games to go, and only five points currently separate them from the Champions League zone.

Spurs missed out on Europe’s elite competition last term and were dumped out of the Europa League a few weeks ago, and failure to qualify for a second consecutive season will come with huge consequences.

They face Manchester United later today, and the result will likely have a huge say on their top-four chances.

Tottenham are said to value Kane at around £120 million, and that is not likely to be a problem for PSG.

Should the French giants fail in their attempt to convince Kylian Mbappe to remain at the club, Kane is likely to be their top target this summer if Pochettino can convince Sporting Director Leonardo that it makes sense to attempt to sign the Spurs star.

The 27-year-old wants to play regularly in the Champions League and win silverware, and with Tottenham struggling to deliver despite his best efforts, a move elsewhere will definitely appeal to him.

