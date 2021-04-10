Pep Guardiola approves of Sergio Aguero’s potential move to Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to the prospects of Sergio Aguero joining a Premier League rival after his contract at the Etihad Stadium ends.

The Argentine is leaving Man City this summer and has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Aguero wants to remain in the English top-flight, and he is reportedly ready to move to Spurs even if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Barcelona are also keen on the 32-year-old, but Guardiola says he would have no problem if Aguero decides to stay in the Premier League.

“All of us wish the best for him,” Guardiola told Sportsmail.

“We’ll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family, to find the best for Sergio for the last years of his career.

“My preference is his preference. His preference is my preference. The best for him is the best for us.”

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has gone on to bag 257 goals in 385 appearances across all competitions, with 181 of those coming in the Premier League.

Guardiola sanctioned Aguero’s exit due to his recent injury struggles and lesser importance in his plans, and the Argentine is now willing to prove himself away from the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham could lose Harry Kane this summer, with the England international reportedly planning on leaving if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

While Aguero would not be a perfect long-term successor for Kane, he could prove to be a good stop-gap signing.

He is clearly inspired to prove his quality elsewhere, and he could prove to be an inspired signing for Spurs if they can secure his services.

In other news, Leeds reportedly want to snap up Man City star.