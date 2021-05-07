Predicted Newcastle United starting line-up vs Leicester City

Newcastle United travel to Leicester City in the Premier League later tonight, hoping to bounce back from their comprehensive defeat against Arsenal last weekend.

The Foxes have defeated the Magpies in their last three meetings, and the visitors will be looking for revenge here.





Leicester picked up a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture, and they will be hoping to complete a league double over Steve Bruce’s side.

There is no doubt that the home side are in better form and have a better team, but Newcastle will be keen to grind out a result.

The Magpies were excellent against Liverpool before losing to Arsenal, and Bruce will demand a similar performance from his players tonight.

Newcastle are currently 17th in the Premier League table, nine points clear of the drop zone. A win tonight would more or less confirm their safety.

The visitors will be without Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow and Ryan Fraser due to injury.

Fabian Schar picked up a red card against Arsenal last weekend and is suspended for this game.

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Dubravka, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Bruce is likely to make one change to the starting line-up that was beaten by Arsenal.

Jonjo Shelvey put on an abysmal display against the Gunners, and he’s likely to be replaced with 21-year-old Joe Willock.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder has scored vital goals for his side in recent weeks, and he has certainly earned a start.

Read: Newcastle linked with a move for Serie A manager.