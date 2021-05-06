Newcastle United and Wolves keen on Gennaro Gattuso

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Italian manager Gennaro Gattuso.

According to calciomercato, the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on appointing the Napoli manager as well next season.





Wolves’ links with the Italian manager certainly makes a lot of sense because Gattuso is represented by Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes who has excellent relations with the Premier League club.

As per the report, the two Premier League clubs are willing to change managers this summer and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies can convince Gattuso to take over from Steve Bruce next season.

Newcastle have been quite mediocre under Bruce this season and the fans have repeatedly called for his sacking in recent months.

The Italian manager will be a free agent at the end of this season and he could prove to be an inexpensive replacement for Bruce next year.

Gattuso has guided Napoli to fifth place in the Italian League table so far and his side could end up finishing second if they win their remaining matches and some of the other results go their way.

Napoli will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and it remains to be seen whether Gattuso is willing to leave a club with European football for Newcastle this summer.

In order for that to happen, Mike Ashley will have to present the Italian with an ambitious project and make a statement in the transfer market. Judging by his history at the Premier League club so far, that seems quite likely.

Here is how some of the Newcastle fans have reacted to the links.

As Newcastle fan and a Serie A enthusiast, there’s something rather lovely about the thought of Gattuso rocking up at St James’. I think I’d like to see it, I don’t believe it but I’d like to see it. Gattuso is no managerial genius but appreciate his passion above all else. #nufc — Niall (@en_ganche) May 5, 2021

Imagine Gattuso at Newcastle! I reckon we'd finally get to see the back of Shelvey. — Hendy (@Hendy_NE) May 5, 2021

Ashley is never hiring another good manager. As nice as this would be, its not happening. — Michael Lamb (@MLambHK) May 5, 2021

He’ll not come here because no one wants to work for Mike Ashley — Margaret 📚 (@Margaret__38) May 5, 2021

The only reason I can see this maybe happening is because he will have no idea really who Mike Ashley is. — Davy Dwight (@DaveNUFCWhite) May 5, 2021

Jesus I’d love a manager like him. Someone with a bit of fire in their belly. He’s not a brilliant manager but he’s got serious passion and is definitely not a yes man. — John McHale (@TheMachine1981) May 5, 2021

Tell yu what that’s really good — Ben Toland (@TolandYoutube) May 5, 2021

