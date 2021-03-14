Predicted Manchester United starting line-up vs West Ham United

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host West Ham United in the Premier League this evening.

The Red Devils produced a disappointing showing in midweek as they drew 1-1 against AC Milan in the first leg of the Europa League last 16.





Both Harry Maguire and Daniel James missed golden chances to find the back of the net and that could come to haunt them in the return leg at San Siro.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side must score against the Rossoneri on the road to have any chance of reaching the last eight of the competition.

Prior to that, their focus will be on the league meeting against the Hammers, whom they have beaten twice in the season already (league and FA Cup).

The club are dealing with several injury concerns and it could be a tricky game against the Hammers, who picked up a point from Old Trafford last term.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

David de Gea has returned to Manchester after the birth of his first child. However, due to quarantine rules, he is likely to miss the game.

Dean Henderson will start in goal for the Red Devils and has plenty to prove after his error which helped the Rossoneri equalise in stoppage time in midweek.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are pretty much automatic choices in the full-back positions. The latter was given a breather in midweek where Alex Telles started.

At the heart of the backline, Harry Maguire is a guaranteed starter and he could be accompanied by Victor Lindelof, who was an unused substitute against AC Milan.

The Swede has been nursing a nagging back problem this term, but has regularly got the nod over Eric Bailly when it comes to the league games.

Scott McTominay is likely to take up one of the midfield positions and he could be accompanied by regular partner Fred, who featured off the bench in midweek.

Further forward, both Marcus Rashford (ankle) and Anthony Martial (hip) are major doubts for the game while Edinson Cavani has been ruled out (calf).

Amad Diallo is in line to make his full league debut from the right wing after scoring a wonderful headed goal on the run against the Rossoneri, which was his first for the club.

Daniel James is likely to feature on the opposite flank while Bruno Fernandes is an undisputed starter from the number 10 position.

The Portuguese showed good understanding with Diallo in midweek as he delivered a superb ball over the defence to find the teenager.

Up front, Mason Greenwood looks set to lead the line. He has lacked confidence in recent months and has netted just once in 24 matches.

Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1): Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Amad, Fernandes, James; Greenwood.

