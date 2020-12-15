Predicted Manchester United Starting Line-up vs Sheffield United

Manchester United travel to Sheffield United later this week and they will be hoping to climb up the Premier League table with a win away from home.

The Red Devils are eighth in the Premier League standings with 20 points from 11 games and they will be expected to perform better in the coming weeks.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have failed to win three of their last four matches in all competitions and they will be under pressure to step up and deliver this week.

Manchester United have an impressive head to head record against Sheffield United and they have won four of their last five meetings against the Blades.

Meanwhile Sheffield United are heading into this game on the back of six consecutive defeats and they have picked up just one point from their twelve Premier League games so far.

Chris Wilder is under immense pressure to turn around his team’s morale and it will be interesting to see if Sheffield United can pull off an upset here.

The home side will be without Jack O’Connell due to an injury and striker Oli McBurnie is a doubt after picking up a shoulder injury against Southampton on Sunday.

As for Manchester United, Edinson Cavani is the only injury worry and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be able to field his strongest lineup this week.

Manchester United will need some extra creativity in their side to break down Sheffield United’s deep defence and the likes of Anthony Martial and Donny Van de Beek are expected to come back into the side that drew against Manchester City. Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood could drop to the bench.

Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial