Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Brighton: TV info, Live stream

Liverpool will travel to Amex Stadium to face Brighton in the Premier League clash on Saturday lunch-time, and you can watch this and other Premier League games live online.

The Reds are heading into this match on the back of a shock 2-0 defeat against Atalanta in the Champions League clash on Wednesday.





Jurgen Klopp was clearly not impressed with what he saw from his players in midweek, and he will demand a strong response from his side.

Tv Info / Live Steam: BT Sport 1 (UK)

The German boss will definitely be looking to make some changes from the last game, and this is the team we expect Klopp to select against Brighton:

Goalkeeper: Alisson, the first-choice keeper, will keep his place in goal.

Defence: This is where the selection gets tricky for Klopp. Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a return from injury but the young England right-back may not be risked here. Neco Williams struggled against the Italian outfit in the last game, and he could be dropped with James Milner replacing him at right-back.

With Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk out injured for long spells, Fabinho is likely to start alongside Joel Matip in place of Rhys Williams. Left-back Andy Roberton is also set to return after being rested in the last game.

Midfield: Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still doubtful for the Reds, while Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita could be out for a while. Skipper Jordan Henderson returned to full training on Thursday and he is likely to start alongside Gini Wijnaldum.

Forward: Mohamed Salah – who missed the last Premier League game against Leicester City – returned to action in midweek, and he is all set to retain his place. Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota were rested against Atalanta and they will return to the side on Saturday.

Jota, 23, has been in sparkling form this season, having scored eight goals in competitions for the Champions already.

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up: Alisson, Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Jota, Mane, Salah, Firmino.