Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Ipswich Town

Leeds United must get back to winning ways, and build the momentum once again in order to keep their promotion push going, after registering just one win in their last five Championship games.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side have dropped to fourth in the league, but the good thing is they are still within touching distance of other promotion hopefuls. The Whites are just one point behind West Brom, and two behind joint leaders Sheffield United and Middlesbrough after 13 games.
Ipswich are heading into the game on the back of a 2-0 home loss to QPR. Paul Hurst’s side are going through a difficult season as they currently lie at the bottom of the table with just nine points.
Bielsa should abandon experiments and field the players in their right positions. Bailey Peacock-Farrell should start in goal, as usual.
In the defence, Luke Ayling will return from his one-match suspension and he will slot in at the right back role. Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper will continue their centre-back partnership. Stuart Dallas must be dropped in favour of young Tom Pearce who has impressed every time he took the field.
In the midfield, Kalvin Phillips, Samu Saiz and Mateusz Klich retain their places. Pablo Hernandez will come in for Tyler Roberts, while Ezgjan Alioski will retain his place. Kemar Roofe will start upfront.
Predicted Leeds starting XI vs Ipswich: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Pearce, Phillips, Saiz, Klich, Hernandez, Alioski, Roofe.