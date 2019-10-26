Predicted Leeds United starting XI vs Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United will be looking to get back to winning ways after managing a 1-1 against Preston in their last Championship game.
The Yorkshire outfit now face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday, and Marcelo Bielsa could be looking to make a few changes to the squad.
Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton are expected to be involved at Hillsborough after they returned to full fitness.
Bielsa said in the press conference that Bamford will play at Hillsborough, but that doesn’t mean he will start the game. The Argentine has praised Bamford’s contribution to the team, and at the same time, he appreciates what Nketiah is capable of.
Bamford is a very good striker, but this time Bielsa should give Nketiah the chance he deserves.
In the defence, Cooper, 28, is expected to replace Gaetano Berardi. Adam Forshaw is injured at the moment, and Stuart Dallas has been playing as a makeshift central midfielder in his absence.
However, Bielsa could take a bold approach and start with Tyler Roberts after his encouraging performance in the last match from the substitutes’ bench.
Here’s the predicted Leeds starting XI: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Costa, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Nketiah.