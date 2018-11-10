Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs West Brom

Leeds United will send a strong message to their promotion rivals if they can get a positive result against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at the Hawthorns.
The Whites will face Darren Moore’s side and are heading into this match with full confidence after winning 2-1 against Wigan in their last game at the DW Stadium.
Marcelo Bielsa will be without defenders Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling for this game. Izzy Brown and Patrick Bamford remain long-term absentees.
Leeds remain at the top of the table and a win on Saturday would consolidate their position in first, and will give them a huge boost in the race for promotion.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been an epitome of consistency this season, and he is likely to remain in goal. Adam Forshaw is set to continue after Samu Saiz failed to impress while playing for Under-23’s.
The 27-year-old played the entire 90 minutes against Crewe Alexandra on Monday, after he remained an unused substitute against Wigan. Against West Brom, he is set to start from bench once again.
Stuart Dallas did a decent job at right back, which means Leeds will go with an unchanged starting line-up from their last game.
Predicted Leeds United starting line-up: Peacock-Farrell, Cooper, Jansson, Douglas, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, Alioski, Roofe, Hernandez.