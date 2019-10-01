Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs West Brom

Leeds United will take on West Bromwich Albion in the Championship clash at Elland Road on Tuesday night.
Despite making a great start, Leeds find themselves fourth in the league table. The recent results haven’t been impressive, with the Whites managing only one win in their last five games in all competitions.
However, the Yorkshire club are only trailing behind the league leaders by just two points. Therefore, Leeds can overtake the Baggies today if they manage to win at home.
With Pablo Hernandez still recovering from injury, Helder Costa should retain his place in the first team.
Adam Forshaw is likely to miss the visit of West Brom after aggravating the hip injury. The former Boro midfielder returned in Saturday’s defeat by Charlton but he is expected to miss the tie, according to BBC Sport.
Marcelo Bielsa could be tempted to drop Patrick Bamford for this game, and start with Eddie Nketiah instead. The 26-year-old striker has been in good form this season, but he has failed to find the net in his last four games.
The Whites have a solid record against the Baggies at home, having lost only one of their last 10 home league matches against them.
Predicted Leeds starting XI vs WBA: Casilla, Dallas, White, Cooper, Allioski, Phillips, Costa, Shackleton, Klich, Harrison, Nketiah.