Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United will face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in the Championship at Elland Road.
The Whites suffered a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup in their last game, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side received a lot of praise from football fans and pundits for their impressive performance.
However, the focus shifts to the Championship now where they are leading the table. Unless they collapse dramatically in the second half of the campaign, the Yorkshire outfit are almost certain to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Wednesday are going through a poor run of form having lost three league games on the spin, but Leeds surely cannot afford to take their Yorkshire rivals lightly.
Leeds team News
Bielsa said in his press conference that Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton are both available for selection after returning to full fitness. However, the Argentine may prefer not to rush with the Spaniard, and rather use him from the bench if needed.
Kiko Casilla should return in place of Illan Meslier who impressed against the Gunners. The likes of Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, and Helder Costa should return as well.
Costa stats
The 25-year-old has been in good form recently, and has scored three goals in the Championship so far. He was simply brilliant against Birmingham City, and Bielsa will expect more from him as he grows into confidence.
Predicted Leeds starting XI vs Sheff Wednesday: Casilla, Alioski, Cooper, White, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Harrison, Costa, Bamford.