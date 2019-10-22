Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Preston

Leeds United will face Preston in the Championship clash on Tuesday night at the Deepdale Stadium.
The Whites returned to winning ways last week after they won 1-0 against Birmingham City at Elland Road.
Leeds suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Millwall before the international break and needed a strong response.
The Yorkshire club are one of the favourites for promotion this season, and they find themselves second in the league table after Saturday’s win, two points behind West Brom.
Preston are playing well this season and are only two points behind Leeds. However, their recent form hasn’t been great, having won just once in their last five games in all competitions.
The home side are heading into this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Reading.
Leeds are struggling to score freely this season, and therefore the fixture promises to be a cracker.
Ahead of the match, Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that he will field an unchanged line-up for Tuesday’s fixture. It means Pablo Hernandez is unlikely to be available this week.
Here’s the predicted Leeds starting line-up: Casilla, Alioski, White, Berardi, Ayling, Phillips, Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Costa, Bamford.