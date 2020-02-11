Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Brentford

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United have lost two games in a row, and four in their last five in the Championship.
The Whites will be looking to bounce back strongly in the league (what options do they have?) when they visit Brentford on Tuesday.
Leeds find themselves second in the league behind West Bromwich Albion, but they are tied on points with third-placed Fulham and are just one point ahead of Nottingham Forest.
Kalvin Phillips is back for Leeds, and his return to the side is a massive boost for the club. The 24-year-old returns from suspension, and he is likely to replace Ezgjan Alioski. Tyler Roberts is out with a calf problem.
Kiko Casilla has been really poor in recent games, but the Spaniard was once again defended by Marcelo Bielsa. It means, Ilan Meslier will have to wait again for his chance.
In defence, Stuart Dallas will move to the left making room for Phillips in the side.
Patrick Bamford has come under severe criticism from the fans in recent games due to his poor form. However, Bielsa has defended him, saying new signing Jean Kevin-Augustin is not ready yet to be a regular starter in his side.
Augustin played the last 20 minutes against Forest, and could be given a chance to impress.
Predicted Leeds starting XI vs Brentford: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Phillips, Dallas, Hernandez, Harrison, Klich, Costa, Augustin.