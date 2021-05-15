Leeds United will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa has a nearly fully-fit squad at his disposal and the Argentine now faces a tough selection dilemma ahead of the game.





Bielsa said in the pre-match press conference that ‘having so many options’ can be challenging while selecting the final team sheet.

Leeds are heading into this game on the back of a strong 3-1 victory against Tottenham, and it will be really hard for him to drop some of his players.

The Argentine generally doesn’t like to make too many changes from a winning combination, but with Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Rodrigo, and Raphinha fully fit, he would be tempted to bring them back to the side.

Cooper has not played since he picked up the red card against Manchester City. He is a leader at the back. However, Pascal Struijk has been brilliant alongside Diego Llorente, and Bielsa was full of praise for him.

Leeds could change to a four-man defence against the Clarets, but the likes of Struijk and Ezgjan Alioski are likely to keep their places.

Phillips is set to start at the base of midfield, with Dallas operating high up the pitch in a crowded midfield.

Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, and Tyler Roberts are set to retain their places but Raphinha (24) could start, with Mateusz Klich dropping to the bench.

Predicted Leeds starting line-up vs Burnley: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Dallas, Roberts, Phillips, Raphinha, Bamford, Harrison.

