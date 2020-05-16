Phil Hay sheds light on Leeds United’s interest in Yan Couto

In times like these when there is uncertainty over whether the 2019-20 season will at all be completed, talks of transfers look premature.
The reason being, there are so many factors at stake. However, Leeds United are probably one of such clubs who find themselves in a better position than some other clubs. Unless the season is declared null and void, Leeds are going to benefit if the season fails to resume and PPG decides the outcome of the league.
When Phil Hay was asked to comment on a transfer update in a recent Q/A session, he started up with an honest confession – ‘I haven’t followed that one up recently’.
However, Hay being Hay, arguably the best in the business when it comes to covering Leeds, has clarified the situation of Yan Couto who is a reported target of the Whites.
It was in March, Hay claimed that Leeds took an interest in Brazilian right-back Couto before Manchester City snapped the youngster for €15 million (£13.6 million). While Leeds are not actively pursuing the idea to have him in the squad, City are keen for Marcelo Bielsa to take him on loan if their promotion is secured.
This is what Hay has to say for now.
“I haven’t followed that one up recently. But I was told that City were keen for him to come here if Leeds go up. Bielsa has obviously done very good things for Jack Harrison. It would be an interesting signing (although not necessarily a position (RB) where Leeds are crying out for cover).”
Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Bielsa, and in recent years, Leeds and Man City have developed a good relationship in transfer dealings.
Jack Harrison has done exceedingly well for the Whites on loan from City, and Leeds can sign him for a reported fee of £8 million. If they secure promotion, it is almost inevitable that they will sign him permanently.