Phil Hay raves about Leeds United winger Jack Harrison

Leeds United secured their fourth win on the trot after beating Hull City 4-0 on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium.
Goals from Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and a brace from Tyler Roberts earned all three points for the visitors.
Both the Leeds wingers were superb during the game, with Jack Harrison playing out of his skin, earning huge plaudits from the Whites fans.
Phil Hay of the Athletic has showered praise on Harrison on Twitter, saying he is a “nightmare to contain”.
Not sure Jack Harrison has played better than he did yesterday. A nightmare to contain. Could be Leeds’ for £8m in the summer:https://t.co/rGHmr68Ike
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 1, 2020
Harrison made 80 touches, produced 10 crosses, created four chances, and played out 16 final-third passes against the Tigers. He also put in a fabulous defensive shift managing nine ball recoveries, three interceptions, two tackles, and two clearances.
The 23-year-old, who joined Leeds during the summer transfer window on loan from Manchester City, nearly scored an absolute beauty but the woodwork came to Hull’s rescue.
Leeds can sign him for just £8 million permanently from Manchester City, and the Whites should exercise that option if they secure promotion to the Premier League.
it the cost of the option, yes
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 1, 2020
Based on his performance this season, Harrison at £8 million will be a bargain signing from the Whites. Leeds United are now just one point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion who lost 1-0 against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.