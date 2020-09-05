Phil Hay: Leeds are ‘still talking about’ Rodrigo De Paul

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United are still talking about Rodrigo De Paul, but the Whites are in no rush to push through the deal.

Hay, arguably one of the best journalists around covering Leeds, has claimed on Twitter that Leeds have got what they wanted.





Marcelo Bielsa wanted to sign a forward and centre-back, and Leeds have bolstered those areas with the signings of Rodrigo and Robin Koch.

The Yorkshire club are focussing on signing a winger/attacking midfielder and a spare centre-back. It means, Leeds are serious about De Paul, but they are ready to wait and make their move at the right time.

still talking about De Paul. There’s no pressure to rush at this stage. They’ve got their forward and CB, the positions where Bielsa needed signing most. But winger/attacking mid and a spare CB are where they’re focused now — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 5, 2020

The Argentina international seems to be at the top of Leeds’ priority list, but they will have to pay a premium fee of around £31 million to have a chance of landing him, given his long-term deal at Udinese.

The attacking midfielder scored seven goals and provided six assists in 34 league games last season for Udinese.

The fact that De Paul is still under consideration should excite the fans. However, Leeds have other options as well.

Leeds reportedly are interested in signing Barcelona’s attacking midfielder Rafinha who would be available for just £14 million.

The Whites are also close to securing a deal for Croatian centre-back, Josko Gvardiol.