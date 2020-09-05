Report: Josko Gvardiol has agreed personal terms with Leeds United, £18 million deal close

Leeds United have added a centre-back and a striker to their first-team this summer ahead of life back in the English Premier League, and it doesn’t seem like they are done in the summer transfer market yet.

The Elland Road outfit have been linked with Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol, and it appears that they are very close to getting a deal over the line.





According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Croatian has agreed personal terms for a four-year deal, and Leeds are looking to quickly wrap up a £18 million contract.

Josko #Gvardiol is getting closer and closer to #Leeds from #DinamoZagreb. The croatian centre-back agreed personal terms for 4-year contract. #LUFC are in talks to finalize the deal for €20M. Last details and done deal soon. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 4, 2020

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also shared an update from his end, confirming that an agreement is closer.

Agreement to be reached soon for Josko Gvardiol to Leeds. Confirmed. Talks still on for Rodrigo de Paul. ⚪️ #LUFC #transfers https://t.co/qC5KoK5QrC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2020

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be pleased with the acquisitions of Rodrigo Moreno and Robin Koch, and landing Gvardiol and a midfielder could be all that he wants for this summer.

The 18-year-old, who stands at 6ft 2ins, can also play at left-back and has been watched by Bayern Munich due to his huge talents and potential.

The Croatian youth international is highly rated in his country and has been tipped to become one of the best defenders that they have ever produced.

Gvardiol has played just a season of senior football, but he clearly has what Leeds and Bielsa like and it will be interesting to see how he fares now and going forward if he moves to Elland Road.