Phil Hay: Leeds are committed to completing Helder Costa deal

After early struggles, Helder Costa has settled in nicely at Leeds United.
The 26-year-old joined Leeds on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.
The deal will become permanent in July 2020 for a fee of around £15 million, and according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Leeds are ‘100 per cent committed’ to complete the move.
During a Q/A session with the fans after Leeds’ 4-0 win against Hull City, Hay has claimed that the deal ‘has to be done’.
However, the well-connected Athletic journalist isn’t sure whether Leeds will sign Jean Kevin-Augustin on a permanent deal. Leeds have an obligation to sign him if they secure promotion to the Premier League, but Augustin is currently injured and hasn’t done enough for the Whites.
Meanwhile, Costa produced a fantastic performance against Hull City as Leeds picked up all three points.
The Portuguese winger has made 26 starts in the Championship and further 10 appearances have come from the bench. He has scored three goals and provided two assists so far, but his overall performance since the start of the year has been simply brilliant.
Leeds are second in the Championship, trailing leaders West Bromwich Albion by only one point. At this moment, it is tough to say whether Leeds will make any attempt to sign Augustin permanently, but they are committed to securing Costa permanently.