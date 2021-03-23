Paul Robinson reckons Karl Darlow will leave Newcastle this summer

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow will look to leave the club at the end of this season.

The 30-year-old has dropped to the bench since the return of Martin Dubravka, and he will be keen to secure regular first-team football next term.





“I think he was in with a serious shout of getting in the England squad before he got dropped,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“It would have been between him and Sam Johnstone. Johnstone has been exceptional this season, but so has Karl Darlow.

“His performances gave him a great opportunity of getting into Gareth Southgate’s plans, but Bruce dropped him after an indifferent performance at Manchester United.

“It is always going to be difficult for Darlow with someone of Dubravka’s quality behind him. Managers tend to have loyalty to their number one goalkeeper. It is almost like a comfort blanket.

“Darlow was very highly rated when he was young, but he has struggled for game time at Newcastle.

“I think the way he has played this season and how close he got to an England call up will give him the hunger and desire to go and play regular football.

“I think regardless of whether Newcastle stay up, he will leave this summer.”

Darlow produced some impressive performances for Newcastle when Dubravka was injured, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to start for a Premier League club.

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was picked by Gareth Southgate for the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and Darlow will feel he has missed an opportunity after losing his place to Dubravka.

However, Dubravka is undoubtedly the better keeper of the pair, and it is understandable why the Magpies have decided to drop Darlow to the bench.

Despite this, the 30-year-old is at the peak of his career and needs to play regularly. He is unlikely to stick around at St James’ Park to play second fiddle to Dubravka.

