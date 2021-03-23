Newcastle fans react as Steve Bruce schedules six off days after Brighton defeat

Newcastle United were comprehensively beaten by Brighton in their last Premier League outing.

However, the result has not changed Steve Bruce’s stance regarding training and the manager has scheduled six days off for his squad despite the current crisis.





According to Daily Mail, Newcastle players are concerned about the number of off days they have been given this season by the manager.

The Newcastle players could use some time together in the training ground working on their weaknesses. The squad is lacking in form and confidence right now and the current international break is a good opportunity for them to regroup and work on their problems.

Earlier this month there were reports that insufficient training has led to injuries for Newcastle and it has also affected the sharpness of the players heading into the Premier League games at the end of the week.

Newcastle are in a precarious position right now and they are just two points above the relegation zone. They have won just twice in 20 matches and it will be interesting to see if Bruce can guide his side to safety this season.

Here is how some of the Newcastle fans have reacted to reports of Bruce handing his players some time off after the Brighton defeat.

No other team in the premier league has such a shit training system that the players have to do it on there own. #nufc is in serious trouble — ⚫️⚪️NUFC⚪️⚫️ (@MOU1506) March 23, 2021

He’s basically gone part time at this rate — Baz (@LBRT00NFan) March 22, 2021

Ashley won’t sack him, Bruce won’t walk, the players don’t train. Anyone would think that the plan is to go down. It seems so ATM. — Gary Orr (@Garyorr12) March 23, 2021

Chalk and cheese compared to Rafa. From Rafa convincing players to cancel the Xmas party, to basically rewarding a failing squad with a 6 day holiday. Beggars belief. — Evan | G (@E___V93) March 22, 2021

No wonder the players are constantly getting injured, have little motivation and no clue as to what the game plan is. Utterly disgraceful management from someone so “loyal”. There is not a single professional/semi professional club that would accept this in our current situation. — beth (@bethmann99) March 22, 2021

No wonder our players are constantly getting injured, there fitness levels must be absolutely shocking — ⚫️Gav ⚪️ (@glewcock86) March 22, 2021

This is getting too crazy to not think Ashley wants relegation, for whatever reason. Nothing makes sense anymore. — Nikos ⚪⚫ (@Nikos_NUFC) March 22, 2021

I am truly lost for words — RJT🇬🇧 (@JxrdanT97) March 22, 2021

Read: Newcastle keen on 20-goal striker this summer