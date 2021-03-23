Newcastle fans react as Steve Bruce schedules six off days after Brighton defeat

By
Sai
-

Newcastle United were comprehensively beaten by Brighton in their last Premier League outing.

However, the result has not changed Steve Bruce’s stance regarding training and the manager has scheduled six days off for his squad despite the current crisis.


According to Daily Mail, Newcastle players are concerned about the number of off days they have been given this season by the manager.

The Newcastle players could use some time together in the training ground working on their weaknesses. The squad is lacking in form and confidence right now and the current international break is a good opportunity for them to regroup and work on their problems.

Earlier this month there were reports that insufficient training has led to injuries for Newcastle and it has also affected the sharpness of the players heading into the Premier League games at the end of the week.

Newcastle are in a precarious position right now and they are just two points above the relegation zone. They have won just twice in 20 matches and it will be interesting to see if Bruce can guide his side to safety this season.

Here is how some of the Newcastle fans have reacted to reports of Bruce handing his players some time off after the Brighton defeat.

 

 

Read: Newcastle keen on 20-goal striker this summer