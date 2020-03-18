Opinion: Willian would be a superb signing for Everton

According to reports from Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to sign Willian from Premier League rivals Chelsea.
The two times Premier League winner with the Blues is out of contract in the summer, and several clubs are vying for his signature as he would be available for free.
Jose Mourinho, the Spurs boss, signed him from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala when he was Chelsea manager in 2013 and is looking to reunite with him once more.
Everton must also join the race for his signature.
Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to make additions to his squad in the summer, and he must not miss out on signing a player of Willian’s calibre for free.
The versatile Brazilian can play across all three positions in the attacking midfield role and would be a fantastic addition to the squad.
Given his vast Premier League experience, he should not take much time in settling in under Ancelotti. The Italian boss could make the best use of his versatility and Ancelotti can introduce more flexible systems going forward.
An attacking unit of Willian, Richarlison, and Bernard will bring tremendous flair to the side, and Everton (in theory) would once again be a formidable side. If Everton are serious about making it to the Champions League next season, Ancelotti must have a squad that is a blend of youth, experience, and overall quality in every department. That is why Willian fits the bill.
Given an option, Chelsea may not be willing to sell Willian to a London rival. Also, Ancelotti can return to his former club and use his good connection there to lure the Brazilian to Goodison Park.