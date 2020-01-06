Opinion: Leeds United should move for Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone in January

Leeds United are one of the top favourites to win automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, having taken a healthy nine-point lead over Brentford and Nottingham Forest.
Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to delve into the transfer market in the January window to sign a striker after Eddie Nketiah has been recalled by Arsenal from his loan spell.
Leeds have been linked with a move for Southampton striker Che Adams this month. However, they could land yet another top-quality striker from the Premier League albeit on loan.
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Patrick Cutrone is facing an uncertain future at the club after dropping down the pecking order. Wolves paid £16 million to sign the 22-year-old striker from AC Milan during the summer transfer window, but he has fallen out of favour of Nuno Espirito Santo after the Portuguese changed his formation to 3-4-3 from 3-5-2.
Nuno has hinted recently that Cutrone could be allowed to leave the club, and Leeds must pounce on him. While Wolves would be looking to recoup the money they spent on him, Leeds should aim for a loan deal with a view to making it permanent, if Cutrone shines at Elland Road.
Blessed with wonderful technical abilities, probably Cutrone needs someone like Bielsa to resurrect his career. He is a fantastic young striker (scored 27 goals in 90 games for Milan) who needs regular games. He would add a lot of quality to the side (can play in a two-striker system), and Leeds should at least make an attempt to sign him in January.