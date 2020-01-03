Report: Leeds United have made contact with Southampton over January loan deal for Che Adams

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have made contact with Southampton over a January loan deal for striker Che Adams.
The Elland Road outfit are in need of attacking reinforcements as they look to finally secure Premier League promotion at the end of the season, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa has given the green light for director of football Victor Orta to seal a move for the 24-year-old after becoming aware of Eddie Nketiah’s imminent return to Arsenal.
Leeds were keen on a loan move for Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster, but they reckon their chances of landing him are slim and are now fully focusing on Adams.
The Saints striker has struggled since leaving Birmingham City for the Premier League last summer, failing to find the back of the net in 15 appearances.
A return to the Championship could do his confidence some good as he scored 22 league goals in the division last term, and Leeds could be landing a top player if he manages to hit the ground running should a move work out.
First-choice striker Patrick Bamford needs a quality cover and competition to keep him on his toes, and the club can’t afford to get their choice of a new forward wrong in the transfer window.
Going for Adams is a huge gamble given his recent drought, but Bielsa’s judgment can be trusted, and the Argentine will hope he is right.