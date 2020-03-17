Opinion: Crystal Palace target Luke Woolfenden would be a smart signing for Leeds United

According to a recent report from TWTD, Leeds United are rivalling Premier League clubs to sign Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden in the summer transfer window.
It was reported that Premier League outfits Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are interested in signing the 21-year-old. Palace even scouted the young defender during the Tractor Boys’ game against Blackpool.
Woolfenden has enjoyed a brilliant 2019/20 campaign for Ipswich Town, but it seems they are resigned to losing their star player already.
Smart signing for Leeds
The youngster has clocked up 36 senior appearances at centre-back and is very highly-rated.
He will be a smart addition to the squad, no doubt, but Leeds probably will be looking to add players with Premier League experience.
The Whites will most likely play in the Premier League next season, and it will be a massive step-up for the youngster. At the same time, he is young and has got loads of talent. So, he could develop into a very good player in the future.
He is aggressive but at the same time is very good on the ball. He is too good for the League One level, but his lack of experience is a major concern.
Also, when clubs like Palace and Sheff United are said to be interested in him, it shows that he has got potential.
He won’t be a statement signing that many would expect Leeds to make, but his attributes suggest that he is the type of player Marcelo Bielsa wants in defence.
Woolfenden seems to be a sensible transfer target for Leeds. However, the signing very much depends on which division Leeds will be playing in next season.