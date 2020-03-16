Report: Leeds United interested in signing Luke Woolfenden

According to reports from TWTD, Leeds United are rivalling Premier League clubs to sign Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden in the summer transfer window.
It was reported that Premier League outfits Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are interested in signing the 21-year-old. Palace even scouted the young defender during the Tractor Boys’ game against Blackpool.
Woolfenden has enjoyed a brilliant 2019/20 campaign for Ipswich Town, but it seems they are resigned to losing their star player already.
Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers are also interested in the youngster, who has clocked 36 senior appearances. He has a contract at the club till 2022, and that gives Ipswich an upper hand in the negotiation table.
Woolfenden is an exciting young talent who can operate as a central defender or as a right-back. Leeds United will have a better chance of signing him if they secure promotion to the Premier League.
Leeds United will be looking to bolster their defence in the summer, especially if they lose Ben White, who is likely to return to Brighton after the end of his loan spell.
It remains to be seen whether Leeds make any concrete move for the youngster, as Marcelo Bielsa could be looking to sign an experienced Premier League defender in the summer.