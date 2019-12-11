Noel Whelan raves about Leeds United’s Gaetano Berardi

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship after beating Hull City 2-0 at Elland Road on Tuesday night.
Hull City provided strong resistance and kept the scoreline 0-0 at the break. In fact, Leeds ended the first half without a shot on target.
The home side took the lead on 73 minutes when Jordy De Wijs put a Helder Costa cross into his own net.
Ezgjan Alioski finished from a tight angle after Patrick Bamford had hit the post to earn all three points for the Whites.
Once again, Leeds United’s defence made a huge difference, with Gaetano Berardi impressing alongside Ben White at the back.
Former Leeds player turned popular pundit Noel Whelan praised Berardi after the match. He told BBC Radio Leeds: “Excellent, yeah,” said Whelan about Berardi. “His aggression was fantastic. I love the way he went about his business. He’s a 100-percenter. I love him at the football club.”
The Swiss has impressed in absence of Liam Cooper and has been much of an unsung hero. He is a fine asset for Leeds and fans will love the fact he is getting the credit he richly deserves.
Leeds have now won seven games in a row and are now 11 points clear in the race for automatic promotion. They have leapfrogged West Bromwich Albion at the summit, although the Baggies will reclaim the top spot if they win against Wigan Athletic away from home on Wednesday.