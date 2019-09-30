Niasse could be sold in January, was omitted from official squad photo

Oumar Niasse has an uncertain future at Everton. The 29-year-old hasn’t played a single minute of football in the first-team this season and finds himself behind Moise Kean, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun in the pecking order.
Niasse’s last appearance for Everton came against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 29, 2018 and he’s not made the matchday squad in the Premier League ever since. Manager Marco Silva admitted to Liverpool Echo that he tried and failed to offload the striker over the summer too.
It’s clear Niasse is surplus to requirements, but Everton leaving him out of their official squad photo may be the lowest point of his career. The Senegalese international is still registered as a ‘first-team’ player on the club website, but he’s on the periphery under Silva.
After three-and-a-half years at Goodison Park, Niasse has made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 13 goals. A return to Turkey could be on the cards given how many clubs from the Super Lig have shown an interest in Niasse this year – Besiktas, Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce – but time will tell if any of the trio will return in January.
