Kean arrival would spell the end for Niasse

Everton are closing in on signing Moise Kean from Juventus, but his arrival won’t be welcomed by everyone at the club. Oumar Niasse has featured against Kariobangi Sharks (July 7), FC Sion (July 14) and AS Monaco (July 19) this summer, but his time at Goodison Park may be over when Kean is confirmed.
The 29-year-old came into pre-season with his career at a crossroads. Last season, he fell down the pecking order at Everton (58 minutes of Premier League football) and struggled for form on loan at Cardiff City (0 goals in 13 league appearances). Marco Silva used Niasse in pre-season, but he failed to score in three appearances and hasn’t featured since Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned on July 24.
The £55k-per-week man hasn’t scored for Everton in any competition since May 2018 – 14 months ago. Niasse was given a chance to impress this summer but didn’t take it. The Toffees have since agreed a deal with Juventus for a highly-rated striker that should inject goals into the side, effectively spelling the end for Niasse.
The Senegalese international was pushed out of the squad this summer for Calvert-Lewin and will have even more competition when Kean arrives. Niasse should be considering his future as a result.
