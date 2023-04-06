Will Levis To Meet With Colts, Panthers, and Titans

Will Levis is scheduled to visit with the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans in the coming days.



Levis had an impressive year for the Wildcats in 2022, throwing for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 65.4% of his passes. In 2021, Levis also was prolific as a runner, rushing for 376 yards.

Levis is a big and physical quarterback, standing at 6’3″ and weighing 222 pounds, and is known for his strong arm and toughness. He has drawn comparisons to former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow due to his running ability and leadership qualities.

Why Are These Teams Interested?

The Colts, Panthers, and Titans are all in need of quarterback help heading into the 2023 season. The Colts are looking for a successor to veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play in recent years. The Panthers are picking number one overall so it is interesting to see that they are meeting with Levis. They have met with the other top QBs in the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Titans are in need of a long-term solution at quarterback, as current starter Ryan Tannehill will be 34 years old next season.

The Titans are +200 to draft Levis according to Tennessee sportsbooks. The Colts are +220 according to Indiana sportsbooks.

The Panthers are the least favored to draft Levis at +4000 according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

Levis has a chance to impress all three teams during his visits, and could potentially become a mid-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He will have to prove to NFL teams that he can improve his accuracy and decision-making at the next level. His size, arm strength, and mobility make him an intriguing prospect for teams in need of a quarterback.