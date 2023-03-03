On the surface, it would appear that Jon Jones is the favorite to become UFC Heavyweight Champion this weekend as he steps up to heavyweight to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant belt at UFC 285. However, ‘Bon Gamin’ will have aspirations of handing Jones a defeat on his heavyweight debut.

Who Will Win The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Fight?

Jon Jones Fighter Profile Age: 35

Ranking: Former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion

Country: United States

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 74 1/2″ (215 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 26-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10

Fights Won by Submission: 6

Fights Won by Decision: 10 Ciryl Gane Fighter Profile Age: 32

Ranking: #1 Heavyweight Contender

Country: France

Height: 6’5″ (196 cm)

Reach: 81″ (206 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 11-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 3

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favoring Jon Jones to win this fight against Ciryl Gane and become UFC Heavyweight Champion at the first time of asking.

What The Bookmakers Are Saying

According to the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline, Jon Jones is the slight favorite ahead of Saturday night at -160 despite having been inactive for three years. Ciryl Gane is the +140 betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks to become UFC Heavyweight Champion at the second time of asking.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Jones will come back as strong as ever and further solidify himself as the best MMA fighter of all time. Time will tell if Jones’ inactivity will play a part in this fight, or if the Frenchman can upset the apple card and defeat the great man.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: Records Compared

Jon Jones is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He won 14 UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fights, the most of any champion in the history of the UFC. He bits to become a two-weight champion as he steps up to heavyweight following a three year absence from MMA.



The Albuquerque, New Mexico man boasts an impressive 26-1 record in MMA, with his only defeat being a disqualification for an illegal shot (downward elbow). He is widely regarded as one of the best MMA fighters in history, and looks to cement his legacy this weekend as the best to ever do it.

Jones has won 16 of his 26 victories by stoppage too. He has 10 KO/TKO’s on is record, as well as boasting six submission victories on his resumé too. He really is an MMA phenomenon and will look to make a winning return this weekend in the main event at UFC 285 for the heavyweight crown.

Ciryl Gane in his own right one of the most complete and exciting heavyweights on the UFC roster today. ‘Bon Gamin’ only had his first professional MMA fight back in 2018, but since then his rise has been meteoric. He has won eight of his nine fights in the UFC, with his only loss coming against Francis Ngannou when he challenged for UFC gold last year.

The Frenchman will be hoping to make it second time lucky this weekend as he bids to become the first ever French UFC champion. He is certainly up agaisnt it when he steps into the octagon to face Jones, but he has the tools necessary to claim the W.

In his UFC career to date, Gane has beaten some credible heavyweights such as Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior dos Santos to name but a few. Can he add Jon Jones to that stellar list and claim the biggest win of his MMA career? Only time will tell!

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced at around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype! UFC Heavyweight Title on the line in one of the best fights in recent UFC memory!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

Other Content You May Like