Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane is just days away now. The pair of UFC superstars are finally set to throw heavy leather in the octagon on Saturday night in the main event at UFC 285. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated UFC Heavyweight Title fight via ESPN+ PPV – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Pay-Per-View Price

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of watching Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane. The fight is arguably the biggest fight of the year so far, with both men desperate to get their hands on the UFC Heavyweight Title

Ahead of the fight, Jon Jones has promised to become a two-weight UFC champion. On the flip side, Ciryl Gane has revealed he will do everything in his power to get the job done and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at the second time of asking. Both men are extremely confident pre-fight, so fingers crossed the bout lives up to our expectations.

The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN+ PPV for US fight fans. This includes the highly anticipated main event between Gane and Jones of course, but also includes the rest of the main card action. The UFC Women’s Flyweight Title is on the line as Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt against Alexa Grasso.

Of course, there are some other big names from the world of MMA on the rest of the card including former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Derek Brunson, Mateusz Gamrot, Dricus du Plessis and Bo Nickal to name but a few.

Due to the fight being one of the biggest of the year and one of the most talked about UFC events in recent time, fans will have to part with their money to watch the action unfold.

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 match-up for the prestigious UFC Heavyweight Title. So it comes as absolutely no surprise that MMA fans will have to pay an additional cost to watch this contest in the United States.

Fans from the US who want to watch this fight will have to pay $79.99 for the privilege.

Watching UFC can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. However, a fight of this magnitude simply must be a PPV event now so it won’t come as a surprise for fans to hear they will have to pay $80 to watch the main card.

Jones vs Gane doesn’t just appeal to MMA fans, but it appeals to millions of people around the world. This includes some people who will have never watched a UFC fight in their life! The return of Jon Jones is such a huge talking point that millions and millions of MMA fans around the world will simply not want to miss this one.

Do not be surprised if ESPN release the PPV figures of this fight in the next few weeks and they far exceed expectations. This fight is truly compelling with so many fans, both UFC fans and non-UFC fans, who will be tuning in to watch this fight.

At the end of the day, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane are both huge names, especially the Albuquerque, New Mexico man. Do not be surprised if this fight does extremely well at the pay-per-view.

In the lead up to the fight, ‘Bones’ is still the favourite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites. However, a lot of people are backing the Frenchman Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best US sportsbooks.

What a fight we have on our hands from Las Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

