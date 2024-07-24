The 2023 season was a rollercoaster for the Cleveland Browns. Injuries plagued the team last year but they still found a way to be competitive. Cleveland finished the season 11-6 and made the postseason. The Browns lost 45-14 to the Texans but there was still a lot for the team to build off.

One of the key injuries the Browns had in 2023 was to their starting RB Nick Chubb. He suffered a gruesome knee injury and needed multiple surgeries to repair his ACL and MCL. With training camp starting for the Browns this week, the team announced that Chubb will start on the PUP list. He has until roster cut-down day on August 27th to get off the PUP. Otherwise, he’ll be forced to miss the first four weeks of the season.

Nick Chubb is doing what he can to be ready for the start of the 2024 season

Browns placed RB Nick Chubb (knee), OT Jack Conklin (knee), OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and DT Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) on the PUP list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2024



In the 2018 NFL Draft, Nick Chubb was the 35th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. For the first five years of his career, Chubb was a dominant RB for Clevland. He had 1,000+ rushing yards in four of his first five seasons. Additionally, Chubb had at least eight touchdowns in each of his first five seasons with the Browns. The 28-year-old is truly their bell-cow ball carrier. Unfortunately, Chubb suffered a serious knee in Week 2 of the 2023 season vs. the Steelers.

The Pro Bowl RB suffered injuries to his ACL and MCL, needing multiple surgeries. Chubb has had the entire offseason to recover but he’s not ready to be practicing just yet. Cleveland announced he will start training camp on the PUP list. That doesn’t mean Chubb won’t be ready for Week 1. He simply just needs some extra time. If he’s in a similar position a month from now, then Browns fans should be worried. We’ll have to wait and see how Chubb progresses.



Earlier this month, the Browns posted a video of RB Nick Chub squatting 540 pounds. That’s just eight months after the surgeries he needed to repair his knee. Impressive for the talented RB to be able to do that. However, he’s not ready to be on the field just yet. Browns fans need to be patient with Chubb. At 28, the former second-round pick is technically past his prime for his position. It doesn’t help that Chubb is dealing with the injuries on top of that. What kind of season will Nick Cbubb have in 2024 for the Browns?